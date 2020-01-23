SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard divers reportedly found the body of a man who went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico’s north shore.

CBS News reporter David Begnaud reports the passenger, who has not yet been identified, fell from the 10th-story deck Wednesday as it was docked. Amid an investigation, no ship was permitted to enter or exit the port.

Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press the incident involved the Oasis of the Seas ship operated by Royal Caribbean International.

Begnaud reports the ship has been hosting an Atlantis cruise that caters to the LGBTQ+ community.

Castrodad says the vessel was in San Juan Bay. A roll call was underway to identify the person who fell overboard, according to Begnaud.

