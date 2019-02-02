PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Hear ye, hear ye! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow! That means an early spring is on the way!

Maybe, maybe not: Since the Groundhog Day tradition began more than 130 years ago, the rodent prognosticator predicted an early spring a grand total of 19 times, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. More often than not, he saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Phil says that won't happen in 2019.

"Faithful followers, there is no shadow of me and a beautiful spring it shall be," announced a member of Phil's Inner Circle to a crowd of thousands of people gathered Saturday morning at Gobbler's Knob.

Punxsutawney Phil's results

History shows Clymer H. Freas, an editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper, decided in 1887 Phil would be America's official forecasting groundhog.

Newspapers across the country soon would follow, and now everyone looks to what he'll find on Feb. 2 each year.

The buzzkills at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however, crunched the numbers and found Phil "shows no predictive skill" during the most recent years of analysis.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Remember: If Phil sees his shadow, expect a longer winter. If he does not, spring is on the way.

In 2018, he saw his shadow. In February and March, the U.S. national temperature average was above average. It was the same in 2017 and in 2016.

Phil nailed the forecast in 2016. Not seeing a shadow, he declared spring was coming soon. Temperatures ran above average for the following two months.

It was a mixed bag in 2015. Phil predicted an early winter, and temperatures were slightly below average for the month of February. They were above average in March.

With brutally cold temperatures and ample snowfall for some across the country, it's just fun hearing what Phil has to say a little more than halfway through the season.

“Even in the 133rd year, sharing Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication with the world never ceases to amaze me,” said Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Bill Deeley in a news release.

“I think it’s safe to say our favorite furry weather forecaster has a special place in the nation’s heart.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.