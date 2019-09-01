An arrest warrant reportedly was issued last summer for James Mason, R. Kelly's former manager, after Mason allegedly threatened to kill the father of one of the women featured in "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary.

CNN reports the warrant out of Georgia stems from an alleged May 2018 incident in which Mason threatened to kill Timothy Savage for speaking out about his daughter, Joycelyn, being held against her will by the R&B singer and forced into having sex with him.

TMZ originally reported on the warrant last year. It reports Savage spoke with police, claiming James called and said, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f****** kill you."

At the time, Mason told TMZ he intends to cooperate with police.

In a video published by TMZ in May 2018, Joycelyn Savage said she wasn't being held captive and everything is "just rumors."

RELATED: Florida father wants criminal case opened against R. Kelly after one reportedly begins in Georgia

A Tampa, Florida, father also featured in the "Surviving R. Kelly" series claims his daughter, Azriel, is being held against her will. Angelo Clary says she was 17 years old when she met Kelly, and the family hasn't seen the now-21 year old since.

