KYIV, Ukraine — Two fires broke out over the weekend near Chernobyl, and authorities say radiation levels have spiked to alarming levels closest to the fire's center.

Emergency crews continued to battle the forest fires Monday in the contaminated area around the shuttered Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Firefighters were able to put out the smaller of the two fires by Monday.

The 1,000-square-mile area has been cordoned off since the 1986 explosion, which was the worst nuclear accident in history. About 200 people live within the 1,000-square-mile Exclusion Zone despite repeated orders to leave.

Police said a 27-year-old man started the fire by burning dried grass in the area "for fun," according to the Associated Press.

Yegor Firsov, the head of Ukraine's state ecological inspection service, said people in Kyiv -- about 60 miles south of the Chernobyl zone -- shouldn't be wary about radiation levels in the capital city.

However, Firsov also shared a post about the center of the fire, showing a Geiger counter reporting radiation levels 16 times above normal. The fire had spread to about 247 acres of forest in the zone, according to The Guardian.

A Geiger counter shows increased radiation level against the background of the forest fire burning near the village of Volodymyrivka in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Yaroslav Yemelianenko)

AP

Al Jazeera reported Kyiv had been using planes, a helicopter and about 100 firefighters to stop the fire. The outlet said increased radiation in some areas had been making it difficult to contain the blaze.

While fires are common in the forests during spring and autumn near the shuttered power plant, Firsov said he aims to push parliament to raise penalties for this type of arson.

The Chernobyl accident polluted a massive swath of Europe in 1986 when the plant's fourth reactor exploded. A giant dome was put in place over the reactor in 2016.

The other three reactors continued to generate electricity until the entire plant closed in 2000. No one is allowed to live within 18 miles of the nuclear plant.

