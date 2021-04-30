Rams have framed Roger Goodell portrait hanging at its NFL Draft house

Some fans on Twitter immediately went into conspiracy mode, bringing up a controversial non-call that helped the Rams to the Super Bowl three years ago.

The Los Angeles Rams' draft house has some sparse decor, but one piece in particular got people talking Friday. It was a framed portrait of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Just before the Rams made their first pick of the NFL Draft in the second round, ESPN cut away to the Rams' draft house in Malibu, Calif. Head Coach Sean McVay, wearing a mask, was seen on the phone. The room had plenty of Rams gear -- a chair and pillows were adorned with the Rams logo.

Behind that was a wall with nothing on it but the portrait of Goodell.

The Rams' draft house decor 😂 pic.twitter.com/FkiR3tLaVS — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 1, 2021

There was plenty of reaction on social media.

Barstool Sports tweeted a side-by-side image of the portrait and of a controversial play late in the 4th quarter of the 2018 NFC Championship. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly committed pass interference against Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. But that penalty was not called. The Saints ended up kicking a tying field goal rather than being set up for a game-winning TD. The Rams won in overtime.

Do NOT show the Rams draft house having a painting of Roger Goodell on the wall. pic.twitter.com/jrJuSWOuKm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 1, 2021

"Do NOT show the Rams draft house having a painting of Roger Goodell on the wall," Barstool Sports captioned the tweet.

"The fact that the Rams 'draft house' has a framed oil painting of Roger Goodell should spawn some fun@new no-call conspiracy theories among Saints fans watching the draft," Jeff Nowak tweeted.

The fact that the Rams “draft house” has a framed oil painting of Roger Goodell should spawn some fun@new no-call conspiracy theories among Saints fans watching the draft.



I, for one, support that energy with every fiber of my being. pic.twitter.com/F2IwQGNlcQ — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 1, 2021

"Arrest Sean McVay for having a picture of Roger Goodell on his wall in the Rams draft house," tweeted Jordan Moore.

Arrest Sean McVay for having a picture of Roger Goodell on his wall in the Rams draft house pic.twitter.com/eLoLOfItL2 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 1, 2021