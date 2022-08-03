According to the department, Dallas Edeburn joined the sheriff's office in 2017 and was a "well-respected member" of the agency's SWAT team.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn.

According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.

Edeburn was a five-year veteran of the force, and began his career with the Ramsey County Correctional Facility in July 2015. He was a "well-respected" member on multiple teams within the agency, including the Violent Crime Enforcement Team and SWAT.

In March 2021, Edeburn was seriously injured after his squad car was hit by a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from Mounds View Police. "Dallas worked valiantly to rehab from his injuries and return to full-duty status. His commitment to his family, his partners, and the citizens of Ramsey County will never be forgotten," the department's post said.

“Our hearts go out to Dallas’ wife, family, and friends. He was larger than life, both in his physical presence and his service to Ramsey County," Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher added in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Edeburn’s wife Jes wrote, “Dallas was loved tremendously, and it’s because he himself was larger than life."

