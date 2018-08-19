Young Thug's birthday party, which doubled as a listening event for his new compilation release "Slime Language," didn't go as planned Thursday night, when he was arrested and booked on a felony charge.

Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told the Associated Press that a firearm had been found inside the rapper's car.

LAPD booking documents show that the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested just before midnight and held until the early hours of the morning, with his bail listed at $35,000.

Thugger teased the event on Instagram Thursday night, saying he rented out a Los Angeles Dave and Busters location to celebrate "Slime Language," an album of collaborations with artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gunna and Jacquees, with the release coinciding with his 27th birthday on Thursday.

Social media posts from in and outside the event show police on the premises and claim to see Young Thug getting arrested.

He was previously arrested in September 2017 on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop near Atlanta.

