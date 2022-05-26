'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dies at 67

The actor died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie, his publicist confirmed.

WASHINGTON — Actor Ray Liotta, best known for playing Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," has died, his publicist confirmed to multiple media outlets. He was 67.

DEADLINE, which was the first outlet to report his passing, said the actor died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie "Dangerous Waters."

A source close to the actor told TMZ that no foul play is suspected.

Liotta's film and TV career spanned more than four decades. In addition to his breakout "Goodfellas" role, Liotta also portrayed baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams."

Some of his other more memorable roles include "Operation Dumbo Drop" and "Hannibal."

Recently, he had appeared in "The Many Saints of Newark," "Marriage Story" and "No Sudden Move."