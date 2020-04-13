Conagra is recalling some of its Healthy Choice brand chicken bowl products because they could contain small rocks. More than 130,000 pounds are affected by the recall.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products are 9.5-ounce cartons of "Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro." The problem was found when the company received a consumer complaint. The USDA did not say how the rocks got into the products.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowls were produced on Jan 23, 2020.

The cartons sold in the U.S. have lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro

USDA

Those exported to Canada will include "BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre" on the label and have code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020.

USDA says there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the chicken bowls, but it is concerned the product may be in people's freezers. Customers are urged to throw the food away.

Those seeking a refund are urged to call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or send an email to Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

