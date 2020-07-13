Red paint splashed on Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower

The Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower in New York City has been splattered with red paint.
Videos and photos from the scene around lunchtime on Monday showed red paint covering several of the letters in the mural.
It's not yet known who splashed the paint over the mural. NBC New York reported that the NYPD is investigating.
According to the New York Post, police said someone walked up the street around 12:13 p.m. Eastern Monday, dumped the paint, then ran away.
The mural, which was finished late last week, is one of five being painted in each of the city's five boroughs.
The mural was painted on the street in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted two weeks ago that it would be “a symbol of hate.”
Last week, two people were charged in California after video appeared to show them vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural, just an hour after it was finished.