REDDING, Calif. — Police in California are warning residents to leave a notorious convicted sexual predator alone, multiple news outlets reported.
Redding police confirmed Sunday that Daniel Selovich, who legally changed his name to Pirate, was back in the area. Police said he was contacted by officers but is not currently wanted for any crimes.
Redding-based ABC station KRCR spoke with people living there and with police, who warned people not to act out against Pirate.
"I know it's worrying to know that he is on the streets but he is a free man," Sgt. Todd Cogle told the station. "You have to treat him like every other man you see on the street."
Pirate is easily recognizable because of the thick, dark tattoos covering most of his face.
According to KPIC, Pirate's criminal record dates back to 2004. The station said he was arrested in 2010 in New Mexico in connection with a Redding rape case. Pirate pleaded no contest and was sentenced to four years in prison.
In 2015, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and was accused of holding a woman captive in a remote cabin for five weeks. During that time, Pirate is accused of sexually assaulting and beating the woman.
According to the Anchorage Daily News, the woman was rescued by a helicopter and Pirate was charged. However, the woman died of a drug overdose and the charges were dropped.
