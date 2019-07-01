After winning her first Golden Globe, Regina King is vowing to include 50 percent women in everything she produces.

King won the Golden Globe for best supporting film actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

It's the first Golden Globe for King in three nominations. She was also nominated for the TV series "American Crime" in 2016, and was nominated this year for the series "Seven Seconds."

King gave a heartfelt speech accepting the award, including calling out Amy Adams and thanking her for her prayers.

"We understand that our microphones are big and we speak for everyone," King said in her acceptance speech. She vowed that in the next two years, everything she produces will have 50 percent women involved. She also urged others to do the same. "I challenge anyone out there who in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same," King said.

The audience erupted in applause in response to King's challenge. Twitter users are also praising King for her promise.

The best speech tonight at the #GoldenGlobes from Regina King who has committed 50% of jobs on any show or movie she produces will go to women. She took home an award. Thx @ReginaKing here is hoping your idea will spread to other professions. pic.twitter.com/V9a8SLBnR7 — Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) January 7, 2019

"I challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power...to challenge yourselves and do the same." - Regina King on including 50% women in her future projects at the #GoldenGlobes



The Queen has spoken. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 7, 2019