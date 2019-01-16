A registered sex offender pretended to be a woman to lure multiple females to his California home for sexual activities, police say.

Investigators say several people, including a 17-year-old girl, told them they were lured to 42-year-old Arturo Martinez's place in Hesperia under "false pretenses."

Officers say he used a false name to solicit women through social media and website services. Then, he would allegedly disguise his voice to sound female.

"Martinez was soliciting females through babysitting services, cleaning service, taxi services, real estate companies and possibly other delivery type businesses," law enforcement wrote in a statement.

Police say he contacted females from at least five different California cities.

Authorities served a search warrant at his home, where he was arrested for contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, California, where he is being held on a half a million dollars bail.

His prior conviction was for indecent exposure, according to law enforcement.

Detectives think there might be more victims and are urging anyone who recognizes Martinez to call 800-78-CRIME or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

