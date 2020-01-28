A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.

The official says the two people were the only ones aboard the E-11A aircraft. The plane went down in the Ghazni province. The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The Bombardier E-11A is a U.S. Air Force electronic surveillance plane. Video from the crash site circulating on social media appeared to show its charred ruins.

This photo provided by Tariq Ghazniwal shows an aircraft that crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The official said Tuesday the American recovery team met no Taliban resistance in reaching the crash site and said there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement of the recovery.