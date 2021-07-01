Florida Rep. Steube says President Trump isn't to blame for chaos at the Capitol

The president encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol before violence broke out.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn't to blame for today's storming of the U.S. Capitol building, leading to a lockdown and a breach of the federal building for the first time since America was at war with the British.

At least that's the view of U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.

Trump held a "Save America" rally for thousands this morning in Washington, D.C., telling his supporters to march on to the Capitol building to express their anger at the results of the election during the joint session of Congress to debate the Electoral College proceedings.

What ensued was a mob of supporters storming the building, leading to the death of one woman and three others, and a violent occupation of the Capitol.

Steube condemned the violence on Twitter and called it unacceptable, but absolved the president of any blame for inciting the attempted insurrection.

"I watched the video of what he said to the crowds that had come here today to protest what they thought has been a violation of their constitutional rights - nothing that he said was go storm the Capitol Building and break-in," Steube said. "...I blame the people that have actually committed crimes on the Capitol today.

"That's where the blame lies."

Just got done interviewing Florida Congressman @RepGregSteube. Will there continue to be opposition to the certification following today's storming of the Capitol? "I don't know now, given everything that's occurred, if there's a member that's willing to stand up and object." pic.twitter.com/K9qcsChvTD — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) January 7, 2021

The former Sarasota attorney and Republican, who represents Florida's 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Sarasota, Polk and Hardee counties, is a strong supporter of the president. He was one of numerous Florida Republican lawmakers publicly objecting to the certification of the results in numerous states, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Steube said he stands by signing on to the objections, citing a constitutional basis, and will "stay on the course that I was on." He referred to a December survey conducted in his district that he claims showed 77 percent of people felt fraud occurred in certain states in the November election, despite the lack of evidence to support it.

"I stand by that, and I believe it's unconstitutional," Steube said, referencing the absentee and mail-in voting policy changes -- because of the pandemic -- that went into effect before the election, "...the will of the legislatures in these states were usurped by other officials."

Georgia Republican election official Gabriel Sterling, who has been outspoken about Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud in Georgia, tweeted Wednesday that any lawmaker challenging the results of the election are part of an "attempted coup" and should resign.

Steube refutes that and said lawmakers fighting on behalf of the people aren't responsible for today's attack.

"I don't certainly feel like I've played any part," said Steube when asked if he believes Republican objections to the election results could have led to today's chaos. "...if you're going to say that because I'm arguing on a constitutional basis that I should resign from office, well 77 percent of my district says I'm doing my job."

What other people are reading right now: