ALBANY, N.Y. — A sixth woman has come forward alleging sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

That's according to an article in The Albany Times Union.

The article states the woman alleged Cuomo inappropriately touched her during an encounter at the governor's mansion late last year.

The article did not identify the woman, but did state she is a member of the Executive Chamber staff.

Cuomo has faced at least five allegations of sexual harassment over the past few weeks, some coming from former aides. Governor Cuomo denies the allegations and says he will not resign.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has appointed two attorneys to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark have been appointed to lead the independent investigation. They will be supported by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.