The SAG-AFTRA board had voted 'overwhelmingly' there was probable cause that Trump violated its membership guidelines in the wake of the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump is quitting the Screen Actors Guild after the group threatened to kick him out for inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted “overwhelmingly” that there was probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership. Trump faced expulsion from the group if he was found guilty by a disciplinary committee. According to Fox News, the disciplinary hearing was scheduled to take place this week.

But in a resignation letter obtained by Fox News, Trump wrote to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris that he was quitting the union.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" Trump wrote in the letter to Carteris dated Thursday, Feb. 4.

Trump has been a SAG member since 1989. His credits include “The Apprentice,” “Saturday Night Live” and many cameos in films and TV series including “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Sex in and City.”

In his resignation letter, the former president said he was "very proud" of his movie and TV work and claimed he's "greatly helped the cable news television business." He then accused Carteris of a "blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union."

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me," the former president wrote to end his letter.