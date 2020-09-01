TEHRAN PROVINCE, Iran — What initially looked like a tragic plane crash now appears to be a deliberate act of destruction.

The New York Times says it has verified the validity of cell phone video recorded near Tehran’s airport on Wednesday – showing a missile striking Ukrainian Airlines flight 752.

All 176 people on board were killed, including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.

CBS News reported on Thursday US leaders are confident a Russian-made surface-to-air missile downed the Boeing 737 that was headed to Kyiv. According to CBS, U.S. satellites detected two missile launches and pieces of the weapon were found near the crash site.

The Washington Post says independent aviation experts agree it appears the plane broke apart in mid-air before plummeting to the ground, and Iranian investigators had said witnesses reported seeing the plane on fire.

The Times said the video shows the plane did not immediately explode. The pilot tried to turn back toward the airport, but the aircraft blew up several minutes later.

President Trump told reporters Thursday he does not believe a mechanical issue caused the crash, but left open the possibility that the strike was not completely intentional.

"I have my suspicions. It was very – I don't want to say that because other people have their suspicions also," President Trump said.

"Somebody could have made a mistake. It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood, and somebody could have made a mistake."

Iran is denying any foul play.

A spokesman for Iran’s armed forces told the Associated Press that any suggestion to the contrary is nothing more than “psychological warfare.”

You can watch the video here:

