ROMULUS, Michigan — There are some things you just don’t do on a plane.

You don’t whip out your phone during takeoff or landing, and you don’t talk about your lip balm too loudly.

You also don’t power up a WiFi hotspot with the name “remote detonator.”

The Detroit Free Press reports someone did that last one before a plane took off on Jan. 16 from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan.

Passengers were far from amused – the GoJet flight to Quebec, operating as Delta Connection, was already running late.

They told the newspaper flight attendants repeatedly asked everyone to turn off their WiFi hotspots – then threatened to call the police.

Airport Authority spokesperson Lisa Gass says that’s exactly what they did. According to the Detroit Free Press, around 10 emergency vehicles with flashing lights swarmed the plane.

“Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement launched an investigation and removed a 42-year-old female and 31-year-old male,” Gass said in a statement to 10News.

“Both passengers were released pending further investigation.”

