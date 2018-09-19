Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a commercial building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The State Journal reports that the Dane County dispatch center said shots have been fired at Esker Software in Middleton. Police and multiple ambulances have responded.

Dane County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Elise Schaffer confirmed there is an "active shooter situation" and that the office is assisting Middleton Police with the response. She provided no additional information.

Middleton is about 90 miles west of Milwaukee.

The State Journal tweeted, "Our reporter on the scene seeing 40 squads and ambulances at scene of Middleton active shooter."

Our reporter on the scene seeing 40 squads and ambulances at scene of Middleton active shooter. https://t.co/xZwwqWnMXB — Phil Brinkman (@PhilBrinkmanWSJ) September 19, 2018

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.

