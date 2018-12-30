BALTIMORE — A jetway reportedly collapsed at least partially Saturday at Baltimore/Washington International Airport. Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the airport.

BWI tweeted that there was a partial equipment failure of a jet bridge at Gate E-10.

WUSA's Adam Longo, citing a purported eyewitness, said it was not a complete collapse. The witness said there was a hole at the bottom of the jetway. A jetway is the bridge that takes passengers from the gate to the plane.

Jetway collapse at BWI airport.

Purported eyewitness claims not a complete collapse.

She just deplaned.

Says there is a hole in the bottom of the jetway where you see that bright light in the pic.

Unknown on injuries or severity.

