BALTIMORE — A jetway reportedly collapsed at least partially Saturday at Baltimore/Washington International Airport. Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the airport.
BWI tweeted that there was a partial equipment failure of a jet bridge at Gate E-10.
WUSA's Adam Longo, citing a purported eyewitness, said it was not a complete collapse. The witness said there was a hole at the bottom of the jetway. A jetway is the bridge that takes passengers from the gate to the plane.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.