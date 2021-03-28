Reports: Hostage situation ends at Oklahoma County Jail, inmate shot, killed

Local reports said an inmate was shot and killed after a corrections officer was taken hostage at the Oklahoma County Jail.

WASHINGTON — An inmate was shot and killed after taking a correctional officer hostage Saturday at the Oklahoma County Jail in downtown Oklahoma City, according to local reports.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR that the detention officer, taken on the 10th floor of the jail, was freed. Fox25 said the officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Officials told KOCO5 that Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed the inmate. It is unknown at this time if anyone else was injured or how many inmates were involved.