Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn't say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details.

The American Red Cross Indiana Region is standing by to assist. TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.

This story will be updated.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

