Reports: Trump plans to again name Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is planning to re-add Cuba to a list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, according to reports by multiple media outlets.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to cite Cuba continuing to harbor American fugitives as well as Colombian rebel leaders, Bloomberg News reported.

Pompeo may also cite the country's support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a major justification for the move.

Cuba would join only Syria, Iran and North Korea on the U.S. list.

President Donald Trump has taken a tough line on Cuba and rolled back many of the sanctions that the Obama administration had eased or lifted as part of a broader rapprochement with the communist island. Removing Cuba from the “state sponsors of terrorism” list had been a key component of that effort and re-listing the country has been a long-term goal of Pompeo's.

During the presidential election, Trump tried to boost his appeal among Cuban Americans and detailed new measures designed to try and financially cripple the island's government. Part of the restrictions included banning U.S. travelers from staying in government-owned hotels or bringing home Cuban cigars and rum.

In removing Cuba from the state sponsors of terrorism list in 2015, the Obama administration had determined at the time that the country no longer supported international terrorism.