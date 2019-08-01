Despite a near-record number of U.S. coal plants closing in the last year and the retirement of more than 100 coal generators, carbon dioxide emissions rose by 3.4 percent.

The New York Times reported the increase based on a preliminary estimate published on Tuesday. The paper said the increase in emissions by 3.4 percent is the biggest in eight years.

The report by the Rhodium Group said this is the second largest annual gain in more than 20 years. The transportation sector remains the largest source of emissions for the third consecutive year because of "robust growth in demand for diesel and jet fuel offset by a modest decline in gasoline consumption."

It's a juxtaposition to a CNN report that more coal-fired power plants have closed during President Trump's first two years in office than in President Obama's entire first term. According to reports from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 118 coal generators were retired in 2018.

The Times reported the number of coal plants retired last year is a near-record, even as Trump's administration tries to get rid of some federal regulations that limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The steep drop in coal wasn't enough to offset the emissions increases in parts of the national economy. The group said a notably cold winter led to an increase in the use of oil and natural gas for heating.

However, emissions from industrial factories, plants and trucks increased dramatically. The Times said there aren't many policies currently in place to clean up those parts of the economy.

The Rhodium Group said despite the decreases in coal power, these increases in greenhouse gas emissions highlight "the limited progress made in developing decarbonization strategies."

"The U.S. was already off track in meeting its Paris Agreement targets," the group said. "The gap is even wider headed into 2019."

