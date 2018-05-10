The above photo is a file image. See the actual cow in the video below.

TIPP CITY, Ohio -- It's common to see cows in pastures along stretches of I-75. You might even occasionally see cows riding in the back of a trailer on the road.

But a cow chilling in the backseat of a pickup truck at highway speeds? That's something you'll probably only ever near Dayton, Ohio.

The cow, seen in this video posted to Facebook and watched nearly 10 million times, is named Annie, WKEF reports. And she has a very special relationship with her owner, Cody Morris.

You see, Annie was apparently rejected at birth by her mother. Morris then rescued her from a factory farm in Indiana.

"From day one, she's loved to go for rides in the truck and enjoy the wind in her hair,” Morris told the Springfield News-Sun.

Annie's favorite destination? McDonald's for some ice cream, WKEF reports.

Annie now weighs 800 pounds and is still growing, meaning her backseat adventures may soon come to an end.

Also growing? Her popularity online which prompted her owner to create her own Facebook Page named Annie the Highway Cow.

