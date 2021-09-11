$100,000 reward offered for safe return of missing Scottsdale man with autism

The family of Najib Monsif, better known as Jubi, is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to his safe return.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Where’s Jubi?

It’s a question a Scottsdale family has been asking obsessively since the 20-year-old man with autism disappeared in September.

And now the family of Najib Monsif, better known as Jubi, is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to his safe return.

Jubi was last seen wandering around his home near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Via Linda on Sept. 22 but then vanished without a trace.

"I'm asking everyone to help find our angel,” his dad, Najib Monsif Sr., said in September.

Jubi has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, and his family made a tearful plea for more information in October. But Jubi remains missing.

Although Scottsdale police said they don't believe someone came into the house and abducted Jubi, they do believe someone could have influenced him in getting out of the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

