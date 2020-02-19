SEATTLE — Ring, Amazon's video doorbell system, is adding additional steps to the way users log in to their accounts.

The company said in a blog post that a second layer of verification will now be mandatory for all users when they log into their Ring accounts. This will help prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to the account, even if they have the username and password.

Ring said users will receive a one-time, six-digit code to verify a login attempt. The company said requiring this code will help ensure that the person trying to log into the account has permission to do so.

"Knowing when someone logs into your account can be helpful in identifying suspicious logins," the company said in their blog. "Last December, we launched login notifications for Ring accounts, which alert you by email anytime someone successfully logs into your account from a new device or browser. We will continue to send these login notifications so you can take immediate steps to protect your account if you were not the one who logged in."

This push comes after Ring faced several security concerns. Over the past few months, hackers have gained access to hundreds of Ring security cameras.

Ring owners can also opt-out of sharing information with third-party service providers that generate personalized ads. The company announced the decision to provide more transparency, privacy and control.

Ring customers must have the latest version of the Ring app to use the new features. The company said they will be notified by email of the updates to their account within the coming week.

Here are a few ways Ring suggests keeping the doorbell system and other online accounts secure:

Don’t reuse passwords

Keep your phone numbers and email addresses up to date

Add a PIN or passcode to your smartphone account

Upgrade to the latest version of your apps and operating systems

View and manage your trusted devices

Add Shared Users to your Ring account instead of sharing your login credentials

