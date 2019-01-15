Talk about a sweet cleanup.

A river of chocolate flooded an Arizona highway on Monday after a large tanker truck rolled over. The state department of public safety said the decadent disaster blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 40, near milepost 211 and just east of Flagstaff.

The department said the tanker was carrying more than 40,000 gallons of 120-degree liquid chocolate.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.