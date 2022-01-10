Robert Durst, convicted murderer and real estate heir, dies at 78

Durst was sentenced in Oct. 2021 to life in prison without the chance of parole for the murder of his friend more than two decades ago.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife’s 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.

Then in Nov. 2021, Durst was indicted on a murder charge in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst.

Durst had been transferred to a state prison medical unit after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19 following sentencing in the Los Angeles case.