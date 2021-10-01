Missing man, whose body was found in same forest as Gabby Petito, died by suicide, coroner says

Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned the search for 46-year-old Robert "Bob" Lowery prompted new tips about the missing hiker.

JACKSON, Wyo. — The missing Texas dad, whose body was found in the same Wyoming forest as the remains of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, died by suicide, a local coroner said, according to multiple reports.

While there is no known link between his case and that of Gabby Petito, authorities said the national attention surrounding Petito's disappearance led search teams to find the man's remains.

Teton County Search & Rescue officials first found the body of 46-year-old Robert "Bob" Lowery in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 28 after he went missing Aug. 20.

It's now been determined that Lowery died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue told Insider.

The remains of Petito were found in that same national forest on Sept. 19 after she'd vanished from a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who remains the target of a massive manhunt in Florida. Petito's death was initially ruled a homicide and Laundrie remains the sole person of interest in the case.

Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned the search for Lowery prompted new tips about his case over the weekend.

"The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery's case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point," Teton Search and Rescue said in a Sept. 28 statement.

They learned he was last seen on Aug. 20, rather than Aug. 19 as originally reported by the local sheriff. And at least two people contacted authorities with information placing Lowery on Black Canyon Trail, a popular area for hikers and mountain bikers. The tipsters also mentioned that Lowery was carrying a duffel bag with a Nike Logo and wearing a black baseball cap with a gold "P."

This information led volunteers to narrow down their search and ultimately find Lowery's body along with the Nike duffle bag, TCSAR said.

Father of two remembered fondly

The family released a statement on Sept. 29 and said Lowery was the father of a 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

Lowery's sister told the Jackson Hole News & Guide he was “a sweet, sweet kid."

"Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend. Our family wants to thank the news media and others involved in the search for our privacy at this difficult time," the statement said.

They have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the children's education.