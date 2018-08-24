Robin Leach, best known as the host of the "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died at the age of 76.

Leach had been hospitalized since November 2017 after suffering a stroke, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where he worked as a celebrity columnist for many years.

His family released a statement Friday morning announcing his death.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” said a statement from Leach’s son Steven.

Columnist John Katsilometes explained that Leach suffered a second stroke earlier this week and was in hospice care. He added that Leach would've turned 77 next week.

Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He'd been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA