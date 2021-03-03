x
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.
BAGHDAD, Iraq — The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq says at least 10 rockets have targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq that hosts American troops.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. That's according to coalition's spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto. 

 It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

It comes two days before Pope Francis’ is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and Irbil.

