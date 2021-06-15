9 years since Rodney King died, the fight for racial justice continues

His story ignited a push for social change, and his name lives on – years after his death.

LOS ANGELES — Nine years ago Thursday, the world lost a man who drew attention to police brutality and the racial divide in America, years before the events of 2020.

On March 3, 1991 in Los Angeles, Rodney King was driving home from a friend's house. He was on probation for a previous robbery conviction and had been drinking.

Police tried to stop him for speeding. Though he panicked and was worried he'd be sent back to prison, CNN reported he eventually pulled over in front of an apartment building.

What followed was a police encounter that would change history forever.

King was attacked by multiple LAPD officers. Hit with nightsticks and kicked repeatedly as racial slurs were hurled, King was nearly beaten to death.

A bystander named George Holliday happened to be in the right place at the right time and caught the horrific incident on camera. It quickly became national news.

After a three-month-long trial, the four policemen involved in the beating of King were acquitted. The decision sparked outrage around Los Angeles, leading to catastrophic riots that left more than 50 people dead and caused $1 billion in property damage.

A year later, the four officers appeared in federal court on civil rights charges. King testified. Two of the officers were found guilty and sentenced to 30 months in prison while the other two were acquitted.

“It was like … I just hope we just get one,” King told CNN. “I hope we just get one on that. If we get one, we’re good. So to get the two, I was really happy.”

King told the cable network he had forgiven his attackers because he himself had been "forgiven many times."

In April 2012, King released a memoir titled “The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption. Learning How We Can All Get Along” where he talks about his upbringing, life issues, and his feelings about the police beating and its aftermath.

On June 17, 2012, Rodney King was found dead in his swimming pool.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the coroner said alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and PCP were found in his system and were contributing factors to the 47-year-old's death on June 17.

The story of Rodney King and his legacy continues through his daughter, Lora King, through The Rodney King Foundation, which serves to work in the community to promote positive race relations and achieve social justice.