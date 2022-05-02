How a Supreme Court abortion ruling could impact same-sex marriage

Legal scholars fear an anticipated decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have an impact on topics like contraceptives.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier this week, a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court planned to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that effectively legalized most abortions nationwide.

In response to the document's leak and publication in Politico, Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust." Opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process. The particular draft that Politico obtained appeared to have been written in February. A final ruling is not expected until the end of the court’s term in late June or early July.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted as “radical” the anticipated decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, which previously threw out parts of Roe but upheld its central holding.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. The draft was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority. Alito was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

It was actually a seemingly-conservative court that originally decided Roe v. Wade in a 7-2 vote that was not along party lines. Five justices appointed by Republican presidents originally sided with the majority opinion in Roe v. Wade, and one appointed by a Democrat even sided against the decision.

So, if things go as expected, it would be a conservative court undoing the work of a different traditionally conservative court.

In the event that the leaked draft becomes the final majority opinion of the modern court, critics fear it could lead to legal challenges on other topics like contraceptives and same-sex marriage.

According to Justice Alito in the leaked draft opinion, the right to abortion affirmed in Roe v. Wade must be overturned because he argues the ruling was not valid under the Constitution's 14th Amendment right to due process.

To be clear: Alito writes, "Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion..."

However, legal experts say there's a clear concern for other freedoms related to marriage, sexuality and family life. They worry about future legal cases involving things like birth control and same-sex marriage. Privacy and liberty are the same principles used to recognize other rights not explicitly noted in the constitution, so scholars believe there could ultimately be implications beyond abortion.

To get a sharper insight, 10 Tampa Bay spoke with Brendan Beery, a constitutional law professor at WMU-Cooley Law School's Tampa Bay Campus.

Beery says a majority of the justices are originalists – meaning they believe the constitution does not expand or evolve with the times.

"We’re talking here about the due process clause of the 14th amendment," Beery said. "The word ‘liberty’ is the word everybody’s fighting about, what does that mean? That was adopted in 1868, so any right that was not considered a fundamental constitutional right way back then in the 1860s or close to that is very vulnerable right now to a court that might say, 'Well, people didn’t think that’s what it meant in 1868 then that’s not what it means now.'"

Beery added that if Roe v. Wade is struck down, the domino effect could be swift for other rights like same-sex marriage, with states possibly passing laws that will be tested to make it to the court and potentially change precedent.