LEXINGTON, S.C. — An endangered person alert has been issued for a missing Lexington County couple who didn't return to their assisted living facility.
Officers say Ronald and Mary Denny didn't come home Tuesday night. They were last seen leaving a restaurant in Lexington driving their Hyundai Santa Fe . Ronald is 83, while Mary is 82.
The Dennys were also seen on security video leaving a restaurant near the Red Bank WalMart right after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies say they both have memory issues and take daily medications for other conditions.
Mary Denny is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair. She was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, tan and black jacket, and grey shoes.
Ronald Denny is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He also has brown eyes and grey hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a blue jacket, and black shoes.
The Dennys' vehicle is a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with South Carolina tag AMS 751.It is green in color.
If you see the Dennys or their vehicle call 911.