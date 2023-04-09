According to police, none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSENBERG, Texas — Nearly two dozen people were injured Monday when a driver slammed right into a restaurant in Rosenberg.

It happened at around 11:22 a.m. at the Denny’s restaurant along the Southwest Freeway near First Street.

According to Rosenberg Police, 23 people inside suffered injuries ranging from minor cuts to severe injuries. None, according to police, appear to be life-threatening and all victims were conscious and taken to area hospitals.

Those injured range in age from 12 to 60 years old.

The driver, who police said was a 30-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

The cause of the wreck is ongoing.