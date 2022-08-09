Is it possible for the royal family's crown to skip a generation?

For the crown to skip a generation, the King of England would have to ultimately abdicate, which is when royalty renounces their throne.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONDON, UK — As the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing took the world by storm, her son — previously Prince Charles — immediately had a title change.

Charles, as the monarch's eldest child, automatically became the King of England after the death of his mother.

According to the Privy Council Office, which is a government agency of the UK, a new Sovereign "succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies and is proclaimed as soon as possible at an Accession Council in St James's Palace."

But even with the crown automatically being passed down to the next in line, is it possible for it to skip a generation?

To answer in short, it won't happen naturally. Succession to the throne is determined by hundreds of years of British law.

In history, the first in line to the throne was always the monarch's oldest son – hence why King Charles is now in the position.

Even with the law in place, it doesn't mean that a change of power couldn't happen. But for it to take place, Daily Express explains the King of England would have to abdicate, which is when royalty renounces their throne.

If the King of England decides to step aside, his eldest son, Prince William, will then take the reins. But the last time a king abdicated the British throne was when King Edward VIII stepped down on Dec. 11, 1936.

As of now, Charles will take on the responsibility of the King of England, but he isn't allowed to publicly wear a crown until his coronation, People Magazine explains.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles wrote in a statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Although Buckingham Palace officials, nor the Royal Family, have specified the exact cause of death, the Royal Family announced online she "died peacefully." A cause was not yet mentioned.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

In a statement from King Charles, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." The official website of the Royal Family was also temporarily unavailable while it underwent changes.