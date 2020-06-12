Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, President Trump says

The president made the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is representing President Donald Trump in his legal battle over the 2020 election, has tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that Giuliani has the coronavirus, saying "get better soon Rudy, we will carry on."

Giuliani, 76, has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help President Trump subvert his election loss.

The president has been seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win, with Giuliani appearing in court for the first time in decades to argue baseless claims of election fraud. Earlier in the day on Sunday, Giuliani spoke to Fox News about his legal challenges in several states on President Trump's behalf.

Andrew Giuliani, Giuliani's son and a White House aide, tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He tweeted on Nov. 20 that he was experiencing mild symptoms and was in quarantine.

His announcement came less than 24 hours after he'd reportedly attended a press conference held by his father and others at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The White House and Trump administration have been impacted by several outbreaks of the virus this fall. President Trump was briefly hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year.

