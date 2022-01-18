Ruptured undersea cables could cut Tonga off from rest of world for days, weeks

Undersea fiber-optic cables have become the central nervous system of global communications due to their ability to carry data much faster than satellites.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — It could take days or even weeks to resolve an undersea communications cable that connects the South Pacific to the rest of the globe after it ruptured during the 13-mile-wide volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The archipelago relies on a singular fiber optic cable, according to Reuters. Undersea fiber-optic cables have become the central nervous system of global communications due to their ability to carry data much faster than satellites.

And following the massive eruption, the Tongan government released a statement Tuesday, stating the internet was down.

"The two communications operators are working on satellite options to restore some services including the internet," the statement reads.

Satellite images captured the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific.

NPR reports since the volcanic eruption, internet traffic in Tonga has plummeted, according to data from Cloudflare.

A U.S.-based private company, Subcom, contracted to repair subsea cables in the Asia-Pacific, has been working with Tonga Cable Ltd to fix the cable link that runs from Tonga to Fiji, Reuters reports.