Ukraine assures citizens they won't be taxed for capturing Russian tanks

KYIV, Ukraine — As the Ukrainian people focus on defending their country from Russian invaders, their government wants to make one thing clear: tanks are tax-free.

Business Insider reports government leaders recently reassured Ukrainians that they do not need to declare any Russian tanks they capture for tax purposes. In fact, the publication says none of the Russian equipment they pick up will count as personal income.

On its website, Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention explains the seizure of Russian military equipment during the battles will instead be classified as a "manifestation of the unity and cohesion of the Ukrainian people" fighting the Russian invaders. Thus, as Business Insider mentioned, no taxes.

"Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland!" the agency quipped in a statement obtained by Interfax Ukraine, which first reported the story.

Newsweek went on to explain that, legally speaking, "combat trophies" wouldn't be taxed in Ukraine because they weren't acquired through a transaction.

Speaking of Russian tanks, our parent company's VERIFY team recently debunked a rumor that a fully-functional Russian T-72 tank was for sale on eBay. Viral social media posts had wrongly claimed the tank was up for auction. But, as our VERIFY fact-checkers learned, the photo of the tank seen in one of the listings dates all the way back to 2010.