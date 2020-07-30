x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

nation-world

Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital

Ginsburg announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City and expects to be released from a hospital there by the end of the week.

The court said in a statement Wednesday evening that the 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. 

The stent had originally been placed last August when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. 

Ginsburg announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter