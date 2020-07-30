Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City and expects to be released from a hospital there by the end of the week.
The court said in a statement Wednesday evening that the 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The stent had originally been placed last August when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.
Ginsburg announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.
- Florida to close state-run COVID-19 testing sites due to tropical weather
- Miami-Dade County superintendent announces online start to the fall school year
- Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000
- NASA, SpaceX keeping close eye on storm ahead of bringing astronauts back to Earth
- Police: Missing mother and daughter found in Nebraska, daughter says mom died after medical episode
- Florida is in the cone of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter