Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pledge to match up to $1M in donations to help displaced Ukrainians

INDIANAPOLIS — Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency, as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are being forced to leave their homes as Russia invades their country.

As the conflict escalates, members of the agency are on the ground providing aid to those who have fled and are seeking shelter. UNHCR is also coordinating with neighboring countries to ensure those who have fled, have somewhere to go.

In a tweet on Saturday, Reynolds highlighted the severity of the crisis in Ukraine saying, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection.”

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Lively posted a similar message to Instagram where she noted UNHCR's efforts and how donations will help provide emergency supplies and aid to displaced Ukrainian families.

UNHCR said Saturday that 116,000 people had fled to neighboring countries, including Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania. That number more than tripled in just 24 hours.

On Sunday morning, the agency reported 368,000 Ukrainians had been displaced and that the number "continues to rise."

“The numbers and the situation is changing minute by minute,” said Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.

BREAKING: #Ukraine refugee numbers have just been refreshed - these are based on data made available by national authorities. The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise. — UNHCR News (@RefugeesMedia) February 27, 2022

Those arriving in neighboring countries were mostly women, children and the elderly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy banned men of military age from 18 to 60 from leaving. Some Ukrainian men were heading back into Ukraine from Poland to take up arms against the Russian forces.