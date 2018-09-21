Sandra Bullock's father, John Bullock, has died.

Bullock's younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, announced on Instagram Wednesday that their father died Sept. 18. He was 93.

Sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of John, Bullock-Prado wrote: "Beloved baby brother, American #WWII #bronzestar🎖 #veteran, husband, father of 4 strong women, #grandpa, adorable scamp, handsome devil, and trickster to the end."

Bullock's boyfriend, Bryan Randall, posted a tribute to John on his private Instagram account.

Randall confirmed the Army veteran was "surrounded by family and friends" when he "left the building" Tuesday, alongside a picture of John smiling and holding a sign that reads "no (expletive) allowed."

He thanked his girlfriend's father for his service, adding: "PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!"

The "Ocean's 8" star hasn't commented on her father's death yet. His passing comes nearly two decades after Bullock lost her mother, Helga, in 2000.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM