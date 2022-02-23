SAPD officer recognized after saving someone from burning car

Officer Bianca Garcia was recognized for her courageous act of saving an unconscious woman from a burning car in January.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Officer is being celebrated and called a hero after she rescued an unconscious woman from a burning car after it crashed in January.

SAPD credited Officer Garcia with a commendation, and she gives all the credit to her follow coworkers.

On January 13, Garcia responded to the crash which happened at Hildebrand and Fredericksburg. When she arrived on scene, she found the crashed car with flames shooting from it and an unconscious woman inside.

Officer Garcia pulled the woman out of the car while simultaneously trying to keep the fire under control.

"It did not matter to me," she said. "I was like, 'if this thing was going to blow, let it blow, but I am going to continue to get her out the car.'"

She said thought about how the car could explode, but it wasn't going to stop her from stepping in.

"I accepted the fact it was going to explode, or projectiles were going to explode," the officer said. "You have seen plenty of vehicle fires where tires are about to burst."

All in all, Garcia said it was a struggle to get the passenger out of the vehicle due to the thick smoke and the passenger being stuck in the car. She was able to rescue the woman who declined to the go the hospital.

"I'll lie if I say that wasn't scary at all. It is just you have to put it to the back and just keep fighting and pushing."

Garcia was recognized by the police department for her courageous act on Wednesday.

What are heroes made of?On Jan 13, at approx 3am, Ofc Bianca Garcia responded to a crashed vehicle that caught fire at W Hildbrnd and Fred and pulled a woman from the burning car. Garcia credited teamwork from fellow officers. Today, we celebrated her with a commendation. pic.twitter.com/QsqyTzJ5RU — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) February 23, 2022