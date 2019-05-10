NEWBERRY, S.C. — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after South Carolina officials said 43-year-old Tommy Lee Toland abducted his two kids.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the children were abducted on October 5 around 10 a.m. at Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry. Both kids were found safe hours later, SLED confirms.

Not long after the children were found, Calhoun County deputies arrested the father, 43-year-old Tommy Lee Toland, at the same location, according to our sister station WLTX.

Toland is a registered sex offender and threatened to kill the family and burn down the house, SLED reports. He has tattoos on both arms and is believed to be driving a Grey 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood and passenger fender.

If you have information or see Toland, call Newberry Sheriff’s Office, (803) 321-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC