School bus drivers honor class of 2020 in a special way

One bus driver said the seniors were the inspiration for the project as many of whom have known their drivers for years.

LOVELAND, Ohio — It hasn't been easy for the class of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, so school bus drivers at one Ohio district did something special to send them off one last time.

"On behalf of Loveland Transportation," its message to students reads, "we salute you for achieving a very important milestone!"

They arranged a fleet of 22 buses in the parking lot to say "2020," and the message took off on social media since it was done last Monday. Their project even was seen on national television since including "Good Morning America" and "Today."

Lisa Moorhead, who's been a bus driver for 23 years and organized the project, told "Today" the seniors were their inspiration. Many of them were taken to and from school ever since they were in kindergarten.

"We didn’t have our last days with any of the kids in district," she said. "We thought (school closing) was going to be three weeks, but it turned out to be the rest of the year.

"As bus drivers, we bond with our kids. We’re the first ones they see in the morning and the last ones before they go home."

What other people are reading right now: