CRISFIELD, Md. — A high school nurse has been arrested after she was accused of having sex with four students, Maryland state police said.

Samantha Marsh, 33, of Crisfield, Md., is charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense. She was arrested Tuesday.

State police said Marsh was the school nurse at Chrisfield High School and Academy. She was placed on administrative leave before her arrest.

Officials say the acts occurred between March 2018 and January 2019. None of the sex is believed to have taken place on campus. She is believed to have picked up the students in her van and taken them elsewhere to have sex.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.