Castro died on Friday after serving with the department for six years.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A K9 officer with the Scottsdale Police Department died last week due to complications from a brain tumor.

Castro died on Friday after serving with the department for six years.

The department says Castro was a patrol unit and narcotics canine who responded to thousands of calls with his handler, Officer Blackwell.

Police say Castro was diagnosed with the tumor earlier in the week and passed away shortly after.