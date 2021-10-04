Police searching for Ohio teen believed to be en route to Florida

Madison Adelsberger left a note saying she needed "to get away for a while."

The Marysville Division of Police in Ohio is searching for 17-year-old Madison Adelsberger.

Police say the teen left home in Mill Valley at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 with a male, Rylan Ayers, in a 2016 dark grey Mazda 3.

The two are believed to be headed to Florida, authorities say. Adelsberger left a note saying she needed "to get away for a while."